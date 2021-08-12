PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Public Storage worth $48,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $314.26. 16,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,796. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $195.26 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.