PGGM Investments Sells 167,347 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,347 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Exelon worth $38,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 193,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

