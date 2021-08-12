PGGM Investments Sells 182,427 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 182,427 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $35,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.64.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,433. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

