PGGM Investments Sells 290 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $49,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,817. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

