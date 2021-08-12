PGGM Investments Sells 32,208 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $49,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.