PGGM Investments Sells 59,709 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $39,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,219 shares of company stock worth $1,998,637 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,217. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

