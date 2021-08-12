PGGM Investments Sells 60,022 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,777. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

