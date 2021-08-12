PGGM Investments Sells 70,931 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $53,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.34. 93,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

