PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $57,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,805. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

