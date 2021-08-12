PGGM Investments Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,452 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.24. 92,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

