PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

