PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,981 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $36,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $293,409,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 72,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

