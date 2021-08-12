Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $11,788.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

