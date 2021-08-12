Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several analysts recently commented on PHGUF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

