Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Down 29.3%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) shares fell 29.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pharnext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

