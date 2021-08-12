Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $541.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.