Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

PSXP traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 258,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 315,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 169,673 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

