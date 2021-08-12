Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of PSXP opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

