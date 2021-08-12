Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post $126.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.96 million to $129.37 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $519.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.09 million to $527.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $531.89 million, with estimates ranging from $511.21 million to $554.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

