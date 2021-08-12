Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.30 or 0.99961648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.68 or 0.01018311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00348255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,854,675 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

