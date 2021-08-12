PhoenixDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $473,842.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

