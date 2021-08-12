Phoneum 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,434.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $777,785.90 and approximately $5,434.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.10 or 0.00878119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00156394 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,039,449 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars.

