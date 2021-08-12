Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $69,232.00 and $50.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Photon has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.59 or 0.06907759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.57 or 0.01366622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00373976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00573059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00344458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00302907 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,966,092,250 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

