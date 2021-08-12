Pi Financial Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$55.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 492,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.