PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,432.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00008736 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.30 million and $15,432.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

