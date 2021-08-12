PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $167,583.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.65 or 0.00880745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00110435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00154519 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,306,938 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.