Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PILBF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 551,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

