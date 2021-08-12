PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 266,851 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 188,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

