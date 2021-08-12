Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $34,864.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,113,116 coins and its circulating supply is 429,852,680 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

