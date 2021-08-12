Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:PPBN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

