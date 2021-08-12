Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.78, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

