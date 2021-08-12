Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.