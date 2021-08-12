Piper Sandler Comments on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

ARCT stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,892. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

