Piper Sandler Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

HALO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

