Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

