Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

AVDL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

