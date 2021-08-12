Piper Sandler Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,235.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

Shares of CMG traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,860.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,598.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,152.84 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

