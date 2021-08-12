Pirate Chain Price Hits $3.95 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00008901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $733.36 million and $2.47 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,434,925 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

