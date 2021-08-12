Pivot Token One Day Volume Reaches $769,091.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $769,091.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00874213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00109543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00159053 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

