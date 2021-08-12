PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,253.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $3,253.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,672.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.86 or 0.01371903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00347320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00124515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.