Pizza Price Up 13.3% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $26,370.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $839.12 or 0.01855668 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

