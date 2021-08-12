Plair One Day Volume Reaches $3,888.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,888.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

