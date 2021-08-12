Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

PLNT stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $9,054,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

