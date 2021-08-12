Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -345.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

