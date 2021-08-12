Plasma Finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.81 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $350,111.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

