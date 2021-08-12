Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $206,100.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 417,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $20,075,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.