PlayFuel Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.