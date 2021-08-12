PlayGame One Day Volume Reaches $6,438.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $335,130.69 and approximately $6,438.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00154135 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

