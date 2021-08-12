Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

PLRX stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $771.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.