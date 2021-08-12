Pluton (PLU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148,793.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00010342 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $148,793.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

